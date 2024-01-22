UPDATE: 17-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Dayton Sunday.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kammer Avenue on the report of a shooting, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Bauer said the suspect, a 24-year-old man, is not in custody but police have already spoken to him.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

