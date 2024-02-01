Police investigating homicide in South Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting at a South Austin motel as a homicide early Thursday morning.

Police said one adult is dead at the Super 8 Motel on the southbound Service Road of Interstate 35 just south of U.S. Highway 290.

According to APD, they got the call just after midnight Thursday.

Police said no one has been charged.

Police said they would be providing an update later Thursday morning.

