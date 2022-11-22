Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday near S. Tryon Street.

According to CMPD, officers were called to an area on S. Tryon Street near Pressley Road for a reported homicide.

ALERT: CMPD Homicide Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 4400 block of South Tryon Street in the Westover Division. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 22, 2022

Few details have been released at this time. Information wasn’t given about victims or any potential suspects.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information, check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD searching for woman’s car taken during homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex)