Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin that left 1 person dead

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin that left one person dead Tuesday morning after the Austin Police Department received multiple calls of gunshots at an apartment complex.

Officials said the department received the 911 calls at 10:55 a.m. about gunshots in a parking lot of 2319 Greenfield Parkway. Officers arrived moments later and were flagged down by a concerned citizen who said a man had multiple gunshot wounds and needed medical attention.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they do not have anyone in custody in connection to the homicide as of Tuesday afternoon. The department said it believes this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

