Nov. 10—A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, the police department announced Wednesday morning.

Police said they will release more information later Wednesday about the killing that happened about 4 a.m. in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue.

The homicide is the 33rd of the year in St. Paul. There were 34 in the city last year, matching the most on record, which was was set in 1992.