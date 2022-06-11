Police investigating homicide after two people shot in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were shot in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Police said they were investigating the shooting and death on Glenwood Drive before 10 a.m.

MEDIC confirmed two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

