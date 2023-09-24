Police investigating homicide in west Charlotte

A person was shot and killed on Eddington Street in west Charlotte on Sunday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the homicide.

No information has been released about the identity of the victim or the suspect.

