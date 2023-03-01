Police investigating homicide after young man shot in Shelton

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Shelton Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street at 11:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 21-year-old man dead.

Detectives from the Shelton Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mason County Emergency Communications at 360-426-4441.