Police investigating human remains found in Waterbury

Human remains were found in Waterbury on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to Judd Street just before 8 p.m. Friday after a report of human remains found. Officers confirmed a human skull and bones in the area, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The incident is being actively investigated by Waterbury Police Department detectives, the forensics unit and the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. No further information was immediately available.