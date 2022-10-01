Police investigating after human remains found in vehicle fire in Phoenix

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police responded to a vehicle fire at the request of the Phoenix Fire Department early Friday morning, police said.

At around 2:30 a.m. officers arrived near 6200 West McDowell Road and found human remains inside of a vehicle after the flames were extinguished.

"At this time detectives are working to identify the victim, and the circumstances that led to this incident," said Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

