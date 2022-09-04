Police investigating human remains found in Kenton County wooded area

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found Saturday in a residential area in Elsmere.

Kenton County police said they responded to the Palace Avenue and Spring Street intersection Saturday for a report of what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.

The area was secured overnight, and investigators started searching for evidence when daylight broke.

They were using a rear yard behind a Palace Avenue home to access the scene, though police said they have found no evidence linking the residence to the deceased.

The remains are unidentified. It's also not known whether the deceased was male or female.

An autopsy will be performed at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

Kenton County police detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenton County Police Department at 859-356-3191..

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Human remains found in Northern Kentucky, Kenton County police say