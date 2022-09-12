Human remains found in wooded area in Turtle Creek identified

Allegheny County police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area near Turtle Creek.

According to police, officials received word that human remains were found near the 1200 block of Lynn Avenue at around 3:33 p.m. on May 23.

On Sept. 12, the Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 32-year-old Justin Bianco.

No further information is available at this time. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning these remains is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

Large amount of drugs, nearly $23K cash, several guns seized during search warrant in Ambridge Man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal shooting in Armstrong County Check your tickets! Lottery ticket worth $940K sold in Allegheny County VIDEO: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Lake Erie dies, state police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts