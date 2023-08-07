Police investigating after human remains located in Falmouth

Authorities are investigating human remains that were located in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Police say while conducting a search of a wooded area off of Gifford Street in Falmouth officers located human remains.

There was no additional information given.

The ongoing investigation is headed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney, assisted by the Falmouth Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

