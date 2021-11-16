Police investigating human remains pulled from Arroyo Colorado

Nov. 16—HARLINGEN — Police have launched an investigation after work crews found a body in the Arroyo Colorado.

On Monday, police pulled the remains from the waters.

"The Harlingen Police Department recovered human remains from the Arroyo waterway," the police department stated in a press release.

No other information was available Monday.

The time of death and the body's degree of decomposition were unclear.

"At this time, the remains have not been identified and this case is currently under investigation," the department stated.

On Monday morning, work crews found the body in the arroyo, Irma Garza, the city's spokeswoman, said.