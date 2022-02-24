Police investigating human skull, bones found in Shawsheen area

Feb. 24—Police officers were in Andover Thursday morning looking for information about human remains found on Monday, wrote Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, in a statement.

Police, including the Essex State Police Detective Unit, Andover Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services were searching for the information just off of the Routes 28 exit off Interstate 495, which leads into Andover near Shawsheen Village.

The remains were discovered Monday when a dog walker called police, Kimball said.

The Andover Police, Essex State Police Detective Unit, MSP Crime Scene and K-9 unit found a skull and other bones they thought could potentially be human, Kimball said.

The officers sent photos of the bones to a forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who confirmed that they were human remains, Kimball said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner technicians have transported the remains to Boston for identification, she said.