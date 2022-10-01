Police investigating identity theft

Oct. 1—ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — The state police at Milton are investigating a case of identity theft in Anthony Township.

Trooper Sean Doherty, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported that a 33-year-old male victim from Danville had his identity stolen. The victim reported it at 10:03 a.m. Thursday at White Hall Road, Anthony Township in Montour County.

The victim told police that his identity was used to apply for unemployment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER