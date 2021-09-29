Police investigating after Illinois beauty shop robbed of $10K in merchandise

Police are investigating after a brazen robbery during broad daylight was caught on video.

Three black men wearing hoodies and masks entered an Ulta Beauty store in Norridge, Illinois, in the middle of Saturday afternoon and proceeded to stuff fragrances on a display case into black trash bags, according to the Norridge Police Department.

"Look at this! Wow. Insane," Eddie Finch, a customer in the store, said while recording the unfolding situation, Fox 32 reported. "This is in the middle of Ulta, right now."

Police said the incident — during which roughly $10,000 worth of beauty products from the store, including notable brands such as Dior and Armani, were stolen — is under investigation.

The Norridge Police Department issued a statement sharing images of each of the "offenders." Police said they fled in an unknown direction in the parking lot.

During Finch's recording, customers and employees can be seen going about their business, seeming to be unbothered at the robbery taking place in their midst. Others stood by and watched.

This was at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Ab59s9N2lA — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 27, 2021

"They weren't violent and they were basically tiptoeing in there and taking their time, it was outrageous," Finch said, adding that the Ulta employees didn't appear phased by what was happening, as if this sort of thing happened every day.

👇 pic.twitter.com/bcEgDPktfC — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 28, 2021



"At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority. We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation. We are thankful that no one in the store was harmed during this incident and will continue to work with authorities and our security partners to ensure our stores are safe destinations for all," Ulta Beauty said in a statement, according to ABC 7.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Ulta Beauty store in Norridge and the Norridge Police Department for comment regarding the situation and did not receive a response.

