1 dead after shooting at busy MARTA station, police say

One person is dead after a shooting at a busy MARTA station Tuesday afternoon.

MARTA police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the Ashby train station to reports of a shooting. One person died from their injuries.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the station. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say the investigation is affecting the westbound platform at the station on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

They say those trains are currently boarding at the eastbound platforms of the Vine City and Ashby stations.

Due to police activity affecting the WB platform at Ashby, WB trains are temporarily boarding from the EB platform at Vine City and Ashby. Green line servicing from Bankhead to Ashby (EB platform only). We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) April 11, 2023

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: