1 dead after shooting at busy MARTA station, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One person is dead after a shooting at a busy MARTA station Tuesday afternoon.

MARTA police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the Ashby train station to reports of a shooting. One person died from their injuries.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

Officials say the investigation is affecting the westbound platform at the station on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

They say those trains are currently boarding at the eastbound platforms of the Vine City and Ashby stations.

