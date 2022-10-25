Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries

An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night.

State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Video from the scene showed a large crime scene outside of a white home and officers gathering evidence from a nearby apartment building.

A woman who lives in the area told Boston 25 that she believes the victim was wounded in a stabbing.

“It’s just scary, it’s just crazy,” she said. “Drugs come in and out, but when tourist season comes it’s in the summertime, it’s beautiful, it’s great. But nobody sees this stuff.”

O’Keefe stopped short of confirming how the victim was injured.

Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with the incident.

O’Keefe noted that there is no danger to the public because the suspect and victim likely knew each other.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Falmouth police with the investigation.

Additional details are expected to be released later this morning.

“When tourist season comes it’s in the summertime, it’s beautiful, it’s great. But nobody sees this stuff.”



Woman says she heard a man was stabbed near her home off Rte. 28 in Falmouth. DA says a man has serious injuries but isn’t discussing nature of investigation@boston25 pic.twitter.com/6tvmWqLlBt — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW