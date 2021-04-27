Police investigating incident in downtown Duluth

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.

Apr. 27—Duluth police responded to a report of an incident described as a "shooting" at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Second Avenue East and Third Street.

As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police and investigators were at the scene, according to a news release from the police department. It was not clear whether anyone was injured.

No additional information was provided. The release said updates will be provided later on Tuesday.

