Police investigating incident involving barricaded person in Newtown

Police are investigating an incident involving a barricaded person at a residence in Newtown on Christmas Eve.

The Newtown Police Department responded to a residence on Boggs Hill Road in the area of Willowbrook and Bentagrass Lanes. According to police, the situation is contained to a single residence.

Newtown police said they are on scene with assistance from local partners.

Police have asked members of the public avoid the area.

Additional information will be released as the situation stabilizes, police said.

“We are aware that residents are concerned and curious,” Newtown police said in a statement on social media on Sunday night. “Please keep in mind that the police department’s first priority is the safety of those immediately involved, and pertinent information will be released to the public in a timely fashion as resources allow.”