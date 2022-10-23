Police investigating incident after man stabbed in chest on Cleveland Ave.

Atlanta police are searching for answers surrounding an incident that left a man stabbed in the chest.

The incident happened Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. near 445 Cleveland Ave.

When police arrived, they located a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was alert and transported to a local hospital.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit are investigating to find out what caused this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

