Police investigating incident after man stabbed in chest on Cleveland Ave.
Atlanta police are searching for answers surrounding an incident that left a man stabbed in the chest.
The incident happened Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. near 445 Cleveland Ave.
When police arrived, they located a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was alert and transported to a local hospital.
Investigators with the aggravated assault unit are investigating to find out what caused this incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
