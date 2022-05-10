Police investigating incident in Plum, at least 1 person to be taken to hospital

Police are on the scene for an incident in Plum.

Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that police were called to the 300 block of Holiday Park Drive at 10 p.m.

Two people were injured in the incident and at least one will be taken to the hospital, according to 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

