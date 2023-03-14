Police investigating after infant dies from drug overdose in Penn Hills

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the medical examiner found the infant died of a drug overdose.

Penn Hills police and paramedics were called to the 8100 block of Chaske Street the morning of Jan. 14 for a 7-month-old unresponsive infant, now identified as Zhuri Bogle, according to Allegheny County police.

When first responders arrived, they found Zhuri’s father performing CPR. First responders took over, but at 7:05 a.m., she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County detectives learned Zhuri was in the care of her grandmother and grandmother’s friend the prior evening, according to a report. Zhuri was already put to bed when her parents arrived home.

Today, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner announced that Zhuri died from acute fentanyl toxicity. Detectives are consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, according to the report.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

Man dead after shooting in Banksville; suspect in custody Family, friends honor 2 teen victims killed in South Strabane Township crash Pittsburgh police searching for missing, vulnerable 14-year-old boy VIDEO: Airbags stolen from cars in Allegheny; Monroeville police believe thief has knowledge of vehicles DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts