Police investigating inmate's death at MCF

Sep. 28—BUNKER HILL — A police investigation is underway after a 29-year-old male died Wednesday inside the Miami Correctional Facility.

Authorities are not releasing any further details into the death of Dwayne L. Pope at this time, according to an Indiana State Police media release, though an investigation is underway.

An autopsy is also pending to determine the exact cause of Pope's death, per the release.

This latest death comes on the heels of several incidents of alleged foul play involving inmates recently reported at the facility.

According to scanner traffic, the facility has seen several alleged stabbings in recent months, including one that reportedly occurred yesterday.

Authorities did not indicate in the release, however, that foul play was involved in Pope's death, pending further investigation.

The Tribune reached out to MCF for comment on this latest incident but received no information.