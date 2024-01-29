Police investigating jail death

Jan. 29—The Howard County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after an inmate was found unconscious and unresponsive around 7 a.m. Monday inside the Howard County Jail.

Leroy O. Anderson of South Carolina was located in his cell by officers as they were handing out breakfast trays, according to a HCSO media release.

The release added that officers and medical staff quickly began life saving procedures on Anderson, and he was also transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead, and an autopsy is set to take place Tuesday at the Howard County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Scott Waymire at 765-614-3463.