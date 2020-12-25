Police are investigating after a New Jersey man was found dead on a Boy Scouts of America campsite

Bre'Anna Grant
police tape
A view of the "Police Line- Do Not Cross" tape marking the parameter of a temporary field hospital to treat covid-19 patients set up in Central Park by "Samaritans purse" a charitable organization working with Mount Sinai. on April 07, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 80,000 lives with over 1.4 million infections. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

  • Police in South Jersey are investigating a man who was found dead at a Boy Scouts of America campsite.

  • Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, was found dead around 6:30 p.m Wednesday.

  • Family members told investigators that Bottino went hunting at the reservation, which has done "many times" before.

Police in South Jersey are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a Boy Scouts of America campsite.

Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, was found dead around 6:30 p.m Wednesday at the Pine Hill Scout Reservation, according to a press release from the Camden County Prosecutor's office.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters announced the investigation into Bottino's death, which has been deemed a homicide, in a press release Thursday.

"A medical examiner performed an autopsy on Dec. 24 and determined Bottino's death was a homicide caused by multiple stab and incised wounds as well as blunt force injuries," citing the press release from the prosecutor's office.

His family members told investigators Bottino had left home to go hunting in the reservation, which he has done "many times" before, according to the press release from the prosecutor's office.

The Pine Hill Scout Reservation is the closest scout campground to Philadelphia, according to the Boy Scouts' Garden State Council, and "allows scouts to take part in shooting sports, canoeing, fishing and hiking among other activities," NBC10 reported.

