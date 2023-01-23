Police investigating after juvenile arrives at Springfield hospital shot
Police are investigating after a juvenile arrived at a Springfield hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot wound.
The juvenile, only described as a male, showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m., according to Springfield Police Division dispatch records.
The juvenile’s injury was described as non-life threatening.
Police have not been able to locate a scene where the shooting happened and have not identified any suspects, a dispatcher said.
The incident remains under investigation.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.