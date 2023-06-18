Ku Klux Klan Flyers Were Reported In Kentucky Neighborhoods

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - APRIL 11: Joe Cook Gines holds an anti-Ku Klux Klan placard at Huntington Beach pier during a protest against white supremacy on April 11, 2021

Flyers allegedly from the Ku Klux Klan have reportedly been popping-up around Kentucky. Last week, residents in Mt. Sterling, Ky., awoke to a disturbing message on their car windows. According to social media posts from locals and the police department, several residents found flyers addressed from the local Ku Klux Klan chapter promoting a “neighborhood watch.”Now, residents in Corbin and Paris, Kentucky are also reporting KKK flyers.

The flyers originally found in Mt. Sterling, read, “You can sleep soundly tonight. The Klan is awake.” The flyer went on to ask residents, “Are you having problems in your neighborhood? Report crime and drug dealers.”

My dad found this in the driveway in Mt. Sterling, KY and said they’re in the driveways throughout their subdivision and in the neighboring subdivision. How unbelievably frightening. pic.twitter.com/A6foUEksmp — RL (@ky_rtl) June 11, 2023

This isn’t the first time residents in Corbin, have faced off against the KKK or at least someone purporting to be the KKK. Earlier this month, an LBGTQ+ pride event was disrupted by armed members of the KKK.

The Corbin police department told the outlet that they’re unsure if the flyers were being distributed by the KKK or if someone was attempting to garner attention online.

Local officials and law enforcement in Mt. Sterling, say they’re taking the flyers seriously. “Investigators are working to identify the individuals, and we are asking the public for their help,” wrote the Mt Sterling Police Department. “We have copies of the flyers, so feel free to throw yours in the trash, where they belong. The M.S.P.D. and City of Mt. Sterling does not tolerate any kind of hate or bigotry in our community.”

The department also encouraged anyone who finds a flyer to contact them at (859) 498-8899 to assist them in their investigation. Although they insist there is no reason to hold on to the flyer.

Still, despite the messages from the police, people are understandably concerned. “My dad found this in the driveway in Mt. Sterling, KY, and said they’re in the driveways throughout their subdivision and in the neighboring subdivision,” someone wrote on Twitter. “How unbelievably frightening.”

Montgomery County Judge-Executive Chris Haddix told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he and his neighbors were deeply disturbed by the messages. “I think they were disturbed by it,” Haddix said. “Any group that’s founded on hate, we obviously denounce that.”

Detective Aaron Noel, a sergeant with the Mt. Sterling Police Department, spoke to the local paper about the department’s investigation into the flyers. He told the paper that whoever did this could potentially be charged with trespassing. There’s no word on whether their investigation would go deeper than a trespassing charge.

