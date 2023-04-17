Police investigating large crime scene in Quincy

Police were investigating a large crime scene in Quincy on Saturday night.

Several Quincy police cruisers could be seen at the intersection of Centre and Granite Streets. A house on the corner could also be seen surrounded by crime scene tape.

Police were also spotted leading department K9s around the neighborhood.

Quincy PD did not disclose what police were investigating but said that there is no threat to the public and more information will be revealed Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

