Police investigating after at least one person was hit Sunday in St. Helena shooting

No suspects have been named Monday in a shooting on St. Helena Island Sunday that injured at least one person, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 4:20 p.m. to Harold Rivers Road about a person that had been injured in a shooting. That person, and another who drove them to the address, met with deputies, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man who was shot told police he had been hit several times, and witnesses told police the suspected shooter left in a car but they were unable to give a description of the car or the shooter.

The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and remained hospitalized Monday, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.