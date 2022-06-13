Police investigating after Ligonier Township stone quarry found vandalized, burglarized

The stone quarry in Ligonier Township is fenced in and gated, but that didn’t stop several people from trespassing over the weekend, burglarizing and vandalizing the offices.

Police are investigating and need the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Surveillance video picked up images of three people who allegedly broke in over the weekend and caused extensive damage to the business.

”They rummaged through a bunch of the offices, cut a lot of padlocks, damaged windows, damaged doors, as of right now it only looks like they removed one tool and a charger for it. There was more damage than what was taken,” Chief John Berger said.

Ligonier Valley police said they are alerted once the camera picks up motion at the Hanson Aggregates site, but still need help to identify the three people seen in the video.

”There are alarms and we’re notified immediately when somebody crosses the camera. We’re there pretty quick,” Berger said.

Trespassing and break-ins are recurring problems at the site, but police said there are a lot of hidden dangers, especially at night. “It’s a neat place, but also at night time, it’s a stone quarry. There are a lot of big holes. It’s a quarry. You can get hurt … but, these guys happen to have the coal miner lamps on so they were well prepared with what they were doing. They thought it out,” Berger said.

If you know any of these people in the surveillance pictures, you are asked to call Ligonier Valley police.

Tips can remain anonymous.

