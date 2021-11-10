Police investigating after loaded gun found in Greensburg Salem High School student's backpack

Nov. 10—A 15-year-old Greensburg Salem High School student was being questioned Wednesday by city police after a school resource officer discovered he was carrying a loaded handgun during a search in his backpack, authorities said.

Police Capt. Shawn Denning said police intend to filed charges including a felony weapons violation.

It happened at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, Denning said.

"The school resource officer went into a school bathroom to investigate a report of a marijuana vaping incident. A search of one of the students' being questioned backpack turned up the 9 mm handgun," Denning said.

The boy, who is in 10th grade, was still being questioned early Wednesday afternoon. Police intend to charge him with carrying a firearm without a permit, carrying a firearm on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Denning said the boy will be charged in juvenile court.

According to Denning, the youth told city detectives that he had been carrying the handgun for awhile in the backpack and it was given to him at a recent Halloween party by an unknown individual "who was dressed as a robot."

"He said he did not know who the person was who gave him the handgun or who hosted the party. If the handgun is found to have been stolen, he will also be charged with receiving stolen property," Denning said.

Police said the youth had photographs of himself withthe gun in his cell phone.

The incident prompted Acting Greensburg Salem Superintendent Kenneth Bissell to send a letter to parents later Wednesday morning alerting them to the incident.

"This message is to inform you that one of our children brought a weapon to Greensburg Salem High School today. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students," Bissell wrote.

"At no time was the weapon brought out at school or used to threaten other students," Bissell said.

"At no time did this event interfere with the school operations, teaching or learning. The district security measures worked to immediately eliminate any threat," Bissell wrote.

Bissell said school officials are continuing to work with police.

"This was a violation of the law; criminal charges will be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved with be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds," Bissell wrote in the letter sent to parents.

Bissell also encouraged parents and guardians to discuss the incident with their children "and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school."

He also emphasized that children should be encouraged to tell their parents or school officials of any reports received of a weapon being brought on school property.

"... we are all working together to keep our school safe," Bissell wrote.

According to the 2021-2022 student handbook: "Any student found in possession of a weapon regardless of intent, may be reported to the local police, scheduled for an informal hearing, cited for a 10-day out of school suspension and presented to the board for a formal expulsion hearing in accordance with the Pennsylvania School Code and due process requirements."

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .