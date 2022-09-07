Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school

Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds.

The handgun was in a Nike shoulder bag underneath a blue grocery bag on a driveway in the 2300 block of Pittock Street, police said.

School police secured the firearm and confirmed it was stolen.

Pittsburgh police K9 officers swept the area and didn’t find any other guns or contraband, police said.

Police will be reviewing all available footage of the area, including video provided by the school, as part of the investigation.

The firearm was sent to the Mobile Crime Unit to be processed.

The investigation is ongoing.

