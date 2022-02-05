Police investigating Lockport school social media threat

Feb. 5—A threat to Lockport schools was reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office earlier this week.

An administrator for a Facebook group reported on Monday night that she had received a threatening post, according a sheriff's office report.

In the post was a picture of an "AR-15 style rifle with the wording 'LP School' over the rifle's magazine.' Accompanying text threatened to break into the school through subversive means, "When I have my buddy let me in."

The poster also said he would "target some bus stop" or wait for the bus to drop the students off at the school. The Facebook account connected with the post was found to be deleted.

Information about the threat was reported to the sheriff's office and Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz forwarded it to Lockport Schools personnel. Information was also given Lockport Police Department Detective Adam Piedmont.

Piedmont said that the threat was still under investigation.

A similar call had been reported on Jan. 27 to the NCSO regarding another social media threat on Facebook with a similar message.

Two cars from the sheriff's office were assigned to patrol Lockport High School upon commencement of classes on Tuesday.

Superintendent Michelle Bradley did not respond to an email regarding the social media threat.