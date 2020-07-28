Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance start digging up allotment in Germany, near to where suspect lived

Madeleine McCann - PA

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have started digging up an allotment in northern Germany, near to the former home of the man suspected of abducting her.

A number of officers with “heavy equipment”, including an excavator have been working on the ground between Hanover-Ahlem and Seelze-Letter since the early hours of this morning.

Julai Meyer from the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig told the Telegraph: "I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with the investigation into the Maddie McCann case and is still ongoing. I can't disclose any further details about the operation."

Local newspaper Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung says that they have been told by the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, that the search is in relation to Madeleine.

Christian Brückner, a convicted paedophile who lived in the Algarve when the young girl went missing was named as the prime suspect in her disappearance by German authorities last month.

He only became a suspect in 2017 after he boasted to a friend in a bar in Hannover that he knew what had happened to Madeleine McCann as they watched a TV appeal on the tenth anniversary of her disappearance.

Now, land close to where he lived is being searched.

Brückner was identified nearly two months ago as the prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance in 2007, but a lack of critical evidence means he has not been charged.

German authorities have said they are convinced that Madeleine is dead and Brückner is responsible, but his lawyer, Friedrich Fülscher, said: "There has not yet been an official offer of interrogation."

Speaking to Der Spiegel last month, Mr Fülscher said: "As a precaution, we have informed the public prosecutor's office that Christian will only comment on the allegations, if at all, through us.

"He is currently making use of his right to remain silent. This does not mean he has anything to hide."

Currently serving time in Kiel, northern Germany, for drugs offences, he is one of the world’s most high-profile prisoners, and his lawyer says he is being targeted.

"Fellow inmates try to bully him where they can. He is pilloried worldwide and easily identifiable," said Mr Fülscher.

Brückner has a string of convictions, from molesting a six-year-old girl in a park when he was 18 to raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal a decade later.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Mr Wolters, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said: “You also have to be realistic enough that the investigation may not lead to a charge for the murder of Madeleine McCann. It could be stopped if we fail to find the missing evidence.

“I am currently unable to predict the outcome of our investigation but we are still convinced of the guilt of the accused and hope for further promising investigative approaches.”

Mr Wolters told the Braunschweig Zeitung he was “hopeful of finding other victims, who have been sexually assaulted by the suspect.”

While the German authorities insist it is a murder investigation, the Metropolitan Police are still treating Madeleine as a missing person.