Police investigating after mail stolen from Newton post office

The search is on for a suspect accused of stealing mail from the post office Monday morning.

Newton Police say they responded to an alarm at the Auburndale Post Office and while investigating that alarm, other officers saw a suspect actively stealing mail from a mailbox in front of the Newtonville Post Office.

The suspect reportedly fled in a white Mercedes SUV.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities are urging anyone who used the mailboxes over the weekend at the Auburndale or Newtonville Post Offices to monitor their accounts and contact the post office.

The theft is being investigated by Newton Police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

