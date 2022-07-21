Police investigating after man accused of lewd incident at Hanover YMCA

Police are searching for a man who allegedly flashed another person at the YMCA last week.

Hanover Police say the man pictured exposed himself to an adult victim on July 15.

The YMCA is cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Moar at (781) 826-2335 extension 2029.

