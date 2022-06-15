Police investigating after man attempts to rob Clayton store at knifepoint

Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a store at knifepoint in Clayton Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at Nick’s Foodmart in the 7000 block of North Main Street around 10:25 p.m.

According to Montgomery County Dispatch, a man armed with a knife demanded money from the cash register.

Dispatch records indicate that the man left on foot.

Crews tried to track the man but it ended behind the business, according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn how much the man may have taken and if police have identified a suspect.

We will update this story as we learn more.







