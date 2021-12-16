Police investigating after man’s body found in creek in Bellingham Tuesday evening

Bellingham Police are investigating how a man’s body ended up in Squalicum Creek Tuesday evening but say there weren’t “any obvious signs of trauma.”

An autopsy on the man, who was between 45 and 50 years old, was planned for Wednesday to determine the cause of death, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald Wednesday evening.

“Officers and CSIs at the scene did not notice any obvious signs of trauma,” Murphy wrote in an email to The Herald.

The man’s identity will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, Murphy wrote.

Rescue crews work to recover a man’s body from Squalicum Creek in Bellingham Tuesday evening, Dec. 14.

Police were called at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, to the 1000 block of Squalicum Way after a passerby reporting seeing what they believed was a body in the creek, Murphy reported. Officers responded, found the specific area of the creek and confirmed that it was a man’s body in the water.

With the assistance of the Bellingham Fire Department, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Whatcom County Search and Rescue Council, police were able to recover the man’s body, according to Murphy.

The Herald asked police for an update on the cause of death and the man’s identity Thursday morning.