Police investigating man’s death at Brockton high-rise

A man was found dead at a high-rise in Brockton Tuesday morning.

Jose Romero, 55, was found in an apartment at the Campello High Rise on Main Street. An employee of the complex called police around 7:53 a.m. to report that Romero was unresponsive.

Romero’s death “does not appear to be a random act of violence,” according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.

