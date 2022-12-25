Police investigating man’s death on Christmas Day in north Charlotte, CMPD says
Officers are investigating a man’s death in north Charlotte on Christmas Day, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said a man was found seriously hurt on Beard Road near Mallard Creek Road. He died at the hospital.
Officers were called to assist MEDIC when they found the male suffering from life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.
No additional information was made available by police.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
