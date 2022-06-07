Police investigating man’s death in north Charlotte as a homicide

Police are now investigating a man’s death in north Charlotte last week as a homicide, according to a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers went to Sunset Road, near the Statesville Road intersection, on June 1 at 7 a.m. They were responding to a call about an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Michael Vincent Simmons, who had died.

ALSO READ: 17-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting that punctuated string of violent crime

In the days afterward, investigators consulted with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office and have now ruled his death a homicide, police said.

CMPD asked anyone with information about the case to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies: 15-year-old killed when girlfriend accidentally shoots him in Chesterfield County)