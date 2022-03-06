Police investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Columbia

A man was shot to death Saturday on Van Heise Street, off Two Notch Road, Columbia Police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Officers were notified by ShotSpotter, a service Columbia Police subscribe to that detects gunshot sounds and alerts officers. Acoustic sensors pick up the gunshot sounds and are able to pinpoint the location within 60 seconds, the company says on its website.

As officers were on their way to the location Saturday, someone called 911 to report the shooting.

The location of the shooting was near Arrington Place apartments and Crescent Hill Cemetery.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police are investigating and have not released any information about who fired the gun.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.