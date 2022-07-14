Police investigate homicide after man dies in overnight shooting in Kansas City

A man died in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Northeast 43rd Street, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. They found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are searching the area for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

This is the 83rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for an arrest in this case.