Police investigating after man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown

A man died after a Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul.

Officers responded to the incident about 6:35 p.m. and found the man near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in Frogtown. Paramedics took him to the hospital, “where attempts were made to save his life,” but he did not survive, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.

There were no arrests as of Tuesday night and police said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Investigators asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

The homicide was the 29th of the year in St. Paul; there were 32 at this time last year. In an unrelated case, a 16-year-old was killed on Monday afternoon in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen and police arrested a 16-year-old on Tuesday.

