Police investigating after man fatally shot on Poole Road in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

At 12:19 am, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Poole Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. A man later identified as Lewis Crowder, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Crowder was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said in a release.

Officers and detectives collected evidence from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. “Additional information will be released at the appropriate time,” police said.

Anyone who believes they may have information to assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.