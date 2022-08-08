Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street

Federal Way police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Federal Way on Monday, according to witnesses from the scene.

According to footage from Chopper 7, officers were investigating a scene with a body laying in the street with two cars parked in front of each other.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 News the shooting may have been a road rage incident.

Witnesses said the two cars collided and the two drivers stopped in the middle of the street and began fighting.

Witnesses said the driver of the rear car appeared to be winning the fight, when the driver of the front car ran to his car, grabbed a gun and shot the other guy.

Witnesses said they attempted CPR on the man that was shot, but he was dead.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Federal Way Police Department for an update.