Police investigating after man fatally shot in Tacoma

KIRO 7 News Staff

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Stadium District neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Saint Helens Avenue and Division Avenue at about 1:45 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians with the Tacoma Police Department responded to the scene and will continue to investigate this incident.

