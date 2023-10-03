Police investigating after man fatally shot in Tacoma

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of South Ainsworth Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a breaking news story.